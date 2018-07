PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - A man was found shot at around 10:45 p.m. on July 29 after police were called to investigate when his car hit a pole. Pine Bluff police said he had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Antonio Urquhart was found in a car that had struck a pole at the intersection of Camden Road and Union Avenue. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

We will update this article with more details as they become available.

