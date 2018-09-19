LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A man reportedly led a Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase on Roosevelt Road that ended when the suspect struck a passing train on Frazier Pike.

Ozell Smith III was driving with no headlights on Tuesday, Sept. 18 in a car that fit the description of one that was in an accident on Monday, Sept. 17, according to the sheriff's office.

The officer began following the Crown Victoria suspect vehicle near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Interstate 30. The car also had no license plate and turned into an auto parts store before turning onto Sherman Street.

The officer turned on their lights and began pursuing the vehicle as it recklessly tried to avoid capture at 60 to 65 miles per hour heading east on Roosevelt Road. The suspect turned the taillights off and the officer decided that pursuit was too dangerous.

The officer informed dispatch of the vehicle's direction and speed then slowed to the speed limit. The officer continued onto Frazier Pike where they saw the suspect vehicle apparently crashed into a train at the Port Authority Railroad tracks.

The suspect was arrested but did not say where, or if there were any, other occupants of the car were.

A glass methamphetamine pipe was found along with live rounds of ammunition, according to the report.

Smith is accused of operation of a vehicle without license plates, reckless driving, not displaying proper lights for a vehicle, fleeing, improper lane chance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

