Man with East Texas ties indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead

TYLER, Texas — Two men were indicted Wednesday in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found last month with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio, officials said. One of the suspects has ties to East Texas.

A federal grand jury in San Antonio indicted Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, both of Pasadena, on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury.

Martinez, who local authorities said had a Palestine address, was arrested June 28 in Palestine in connection to the case. He had his first court appearance in Tyler the next day.