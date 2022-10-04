Wildwood Lane Tulip Farm will be open through the season. Admission is $1 for ages 5 and up and tulips are $1.50 per stem.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A local man has opened a tulip picking farm in Springdale.

Marlin Wallace says he used to be a blueberry farmer for many years and decided to retire in 2019 and sold his farm in Goshen.

After a while, he decided he wanted to work outside again and began to plant tulips. He planted around 35,000 tulips by hand and opened Wildwood Lane Tulip Farm.

Marlin says he loves talking to people and the reaction on their faces as they walk around picking flowers.

"Being a farmer I'm always wanting to be outside so I kinda got the itch to get back out here and work outside" Marlin said. "I love tulips, they are beautiful in mass. So I thought I'd try some tulips, have people come out and enjoy tulips, and it's worked out pretty well."

The farm is located on Wildwood Lane off Wagon Wheel.

It's a "U-pick" set up where you choose which flowers you want. Admission is $1 for ages 5 and up and tulips are $1.50 per stem.

The farm opened last Sunday, April 3, and will continue through the season. Marlin hopes after the season is over, the tulips will grow again next year.

