Man shot by LRPD officer gives his side of what happened

A man who was shot by a Little Rock police officer during an alleged traffic stop and his family, are now speaking out and want to share their side of the story.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The man shot by a Little Rock police officer over the weekend has now given his side of the story. The man's parents and his attorney spoke on his behalf in a press conference that was held on Friday.

20-year-old Brendan Johnson is the person who was shot in the incident and he now looks for justice.

"I visited with Brendan yesterday and he was doing a little better, but is still struggling with what happened to him and why him," said Austin Porter Jr., Johnson's attorney.

On Saturday night, Little Rock officers were chasing a car when they lost track of it. They then saw a truck circling the area and initiated a traffic stop with guns drawn.

Officers commanded the driver to get out, but that's when Johnson's attorney and LRPD both explained that Johnson got into the driver's side and attempted to drive away.

Little Rock officer Johvoni McClendon shot at the truck which then hit Johnson. The attorney said the bullet hit Johnson in the left side of the face and traveled across his eyes.

"When we have police officers and put them on the police force and they are poorly trained—this is the outcome. This young man, 20 years old, whose life has been forever changed," Porter explained.

Johnson is still in the hospital and his parents said he could face lingering impacts of the shooting.

"I think it's unfortunate and very awful what happened to my son, and I feel like he was not deserving," said Johnson's mother, Dalisha Johnson.

"[I'm] still trying to figure out what all disabilities he's going to have behind this. That's what's troubling to me," said Johnson's father, Donald Johnson.

The attorney said that depending on the outcome of the officer's investigation they could file a civil rights lawsuit against the city.

Little Rock Police Department declined to give us a statement.