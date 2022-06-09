The Washington County Sheriff says an investigation is underway after an off-duty Oklahoma deputy shot a man in rural Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County.

According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.

After they arrived, deputies say they found one man who was shot twice in the abdomen by Travis Adams, an off-duty Adair County, Oklahoma deputy, according to WCSO.

The man's family identified him as Justin Hellyer. Hellyer was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where his family says he is in critical condition.

"He still in the ICU. He was taking back to emergency surgery yesterday,“ said Hellyer's aunt, Cindy Johnson.

Hellyer's family says he was unharmed during the altercation and exchanged words with Adams before the shooting.

“You’re trespassing on property…call the cops," said a voicemail Hellyer left his aunt, Cindy Johnson, during his argument with Adams.

“It broke my heart, I figured/feared he was going to die," said Johnson.

According to Kelly Cantrell with WCSO, the gun used by Adams was his service weapon. Cantrell also says Adams was living on the property where the shooting took place.

At this time, police have not made an arrest in connection to this shooting.

5NEWS has reached out to the Washington County prosecutor to see if any charges will be filed in this case, but the prosecutor says that decision has not been made yet.

Part of the incident was captured on video by a witness and later released by the WCSO.

In the video, you do not see what led to the altercation, but you do see the man who was shot arguing with Adams prior to the shooting. The man can be seen grabbing Adams by the throat just before Adams opens fire.

The investigative file will be submitted to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

5NEWS also left a message with the Adair County Sheriff's Office to see if Adams is facing any punishment and as of now we have not heard back.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

