PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - A man is wanted in connection to an incident in which someone was shot in the face last month. Police said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Steven Dellinger, 48, is wanted in connection to a shooting on Sept. 25. He has several felony warrants out as well as the active battery in the first-degree warrant in relation to the shooting. The victim is expected to be OK.

Dellinger's last-known mode of transportation is a moped.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has a Cooper Orbit Cove address in Little Rock.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Mike Bryant at 501-340-6619 or 501-340-6963.

Dellinger is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on September 25, 2018. Dellinger should be considered armed and dangerous. Dellinger’s last known mode of transportation was a moped. Contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 501-340-6963 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/pTlssW8eEp — PulaskiCoARSheriff (@PCSOARSheriff) October 18, 2018

