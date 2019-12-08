LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – THV11 announced this week that Mariel Ruiz is moving back to her home state of Texas to work as a morning meteorologist in Austin.



Ruiz has accepted the position at THV11’s sister station KVUE, the ABC affiliate in Austin. She is looking forward to being closer to family, though she said she’ll miss Arkansas immensely.



She said, “My husband and I will miss Arkansas, and I know it will always be a part of us.”



Ruiz started at THV11 in the summer of 2016 as weekend meteorologist and was later promoted to morning meteorologist, joining co-anchors Laura Monteverdi, Rob Evans, and Amanda Jaeger.



News Director Dave Parker said, “This is a good opportunity for her. She’s dedicated, committed, and a lot of fun to be around. I know we’ll all miss her smile and positive attitude.”



Ruiz’s final day at THV11 is Friday, September 6. Her THV11 family wishes her the very best as she embarks on this next chapter.



