MANDEVILLE, La. — After returning home from serving overseas, a Marine from the Northshore had one last mission to complete before officially going off duty.

After arriving home from serving a tour in Kuwait, Clint Caughman surprised his daughter, Kallie, at Pontchartrain Elementary School in Mandeville, La.

School leaders told Kallie that they wanted to interview her about a new program at the school. But little did she know her dad, mom and sister were waiting in the next room. When he came out to surprise her, she ran to hug him.

The St. Tammany Parish School System shared a video of the reunion on its Facebook page on Thursday.