Legendary comedian Martin Lawrence has added 19 more dates to the star studded LIT AF Tour and one of the stops is at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Lawrence will host the event, which includes comedians Jay Pharoah, DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson, Deon Cole, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens, Clayton Thomas and Benji Brown.

The tour previously played in major cities across the country, selling out in Los Angeles, New York and more.

"Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast," Lawrence said. "No two shows are the same we all bring something different to the party."

The show will take place on Friday, December 7 and tickets range from as low as $39.50 up to $119.50. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster's website or at the Verizon Arena Box Office.

