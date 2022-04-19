Masks no longer required inside Clinton National Airport, officials say

The announcement follows after a federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate covering air travel and other public transportation Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Clinton National Airport in Little Rock has announced an end to their mask mandate, effective immediately.

The major airlines and many of the busiest airports have dropped their requirements after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

The ruling gave those entities the option to keep their mask rules in place, resulting in directives that could vary from city to city.

Effective immediately: TSA has stopped enforcing the mask mandate at airports. As a result, masks are no longer required to be worn inside of Clinton National Airport. pic.twitter.com/NoYItAJUKZ — Clinton Natl Airport (@LITAirport) April 19, 2022