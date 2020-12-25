Maumelle Christmas light display spreads joy and nostalgia

The Wray family doesn't hold back in spreading holiday cheer and reminding us of some of our silver screen favorites.

MAUMELLE, Arkansas — This time can be a wonderful sight with lots of decorations and lights everywhere you turn, but it can also bring a lot of nostalgia to years past celebrated.

A house on Seminole Lane in Maumelle is doing just that.

With more than 40,000 lights and even some electronic Christmas carolers, it's one you can't miss.

It takes more than a month for the Wray family to make this display happen.

"My dad would go out there to fix stuff and there would be people driving by and saying, 'Oh my gosh that looks so good.' He's like, 'Thank you,'" said daughter Alexis Wray.

"As long as people enjoy it and like it, it brings me joy," added father Alan Wray.

And in that joy comes nostalgia.

As the Wray family continues to add on to their decorations there's a focus on a special part of our holiday traditions: the movies.

Clark Griswold is standing in the yard with this van from the movie A Christmas Vacation.

A Christmas Story's Ralphie is there showing off his new bunny pajamas he got for Christmas.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and even Rudolph with the Abominable Snowman make appearances.

You can also hear Buddy the Elf tug at your heartstrings as you drive by while Elf plays.

The fun doesn't stop at the front of the house. The lights continue around the back of the property and into the backyard.