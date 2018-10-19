MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Maumelle police released surveillance video related to a homicide that happened October 12 and new information on the case.

An unidentified suspect drove what witnesses described as a “sport-type vehicle, dark in color” after stabbing and shooting 60-year-old Jerry Stuart. Police also say the attacker may have been injured and might have shown signs of an injury that someone may have noticed.

Anyone who may have seen someone matching that description in the early hours of Friday, October 12 are asked to call 501-851-4128, send a private message to their Facebook page, or submit an anonymous tip on their website, maumellepolice.org. Police are offering a reward of up to 5,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.

