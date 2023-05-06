Maumelle renters search for housing after apartment fire

Some people living at the Millwood Apartments in Maumelle are now looking for a new place to live after one of the buildings caught fire on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAUMELLE, Ark. — After a fire destroyed their apartment building on Friday, several families have been left looking for a new place to live.

As people work to get back on their feet, the community has already stepped up to help.

"I just grabbed what I could and got out the door," Millwood resident, Brandii Brown said.

That's how Brandii Brown remembered the moment that one of her friends saved her and her two girls from the fire at Millwood Apartments.

The Maumelle Fire Department said the fire started from material in a dryer vent, and firefighters quickly responded around to put out the flames.

"As I was coming out, the firefighters were actually about to come up the stairs. So I mean, everything was in flames on the roof," Brown said.

Brown and her husband Chris lost almost everything in the fire and have been looking for another place to stay.

"Unfortunately, friends and family don't have room for shelter for us right now. So we're staying in a hotel," Chris Brown explained.

They hope to move into a more permanent place soon, but the community's help has made this tough time a little bit easier.

"Over the last three and a half days I've seen more generosity than I've seen my whole life," Chris Brown said.

Residents Iyana Simms, her daughter Ca'meah Booker and her neighbor Elizabeth Jones continue processing everything that happened.

"Not able to get those things back. It hurts, you know, but the other things we can replace and I do thank God, we were not home when it happened, or it could have happened in the middle of the night," Jones said.

Now, they have been trying to figure out where to go next.

"The big thing is finding a place to stay and clothing. That's my main focus and everything else will come," Simms said.

"It's devastating to know that you leave home and you come back within two hours, and you have no home to go to," Jones added.

They're thankful to have help from friends, family, and even strangers.

"They've been wonderful. They've helped tremendously," she said.

According to the Maumelle Fire Department, everyone, including pets walked away with no injuries.

"It could have been a tragedy you know, loss of you know, lives and such so, but I thank God for that," Jones said.

While the future remains unclear for the time being, Brown knows it's all going to work out.

"I don't ask for help. But I'm starting to feel that it's okay to ask for help," Brown said.

If you want to help, Brown's family set up a GoFundMe where you can donate.