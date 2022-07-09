Electrical fire in Maumelle leaves over 50 people without power

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle firefighters are at the site of an underground electrical vault fire on Ophelia Drive that left approximately 57 nearby residents without power.
Entergy Arkansas estimates that electricity should be restored by 6 p.m.
