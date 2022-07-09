x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maumelle

Electrical fire in Maumelle leaves over 50 people without power

Maumelle firefighters responded to an underground electrical fire on Ophelia Drive, which left more than 50 people in the surrounding area without power.
Credit: KTHV

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle firefighters are at the site of an underground electrical vault fire on Ophelia Drive that left approximately 57 nearby residents without power.

Entergy Arkansas estimates that electricity should be restored by 6 p.m.

Maumelle firefighters are on the scene of an underground electrical vault fire on Ophelia Drive. As a result of the...

Posted by MaumelleFire.Com on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How Arkansas firefighters beat the heat