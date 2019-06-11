MAUMELLE, Ark — A long-awaited interstate on ramp is now open in Maumelle.

Drivers familiar with the traffic on Maumelle Boulevard are rejoicing and Exit 146 is now open.. sort of.

They still have a little painting to do but there is now a new release valve for traffic in one of the fastest growing cities in Arkansas. They cut the ribbon a few moments ago on this connector to White Oak extension.

This opening ranks right up there with important highway projects in the last five years. There's the Big Rock, highway 70, and the I-40 widening.

This one allows an entire section of Maumelle and North Little Rock to get interstate access some way other than highway 100. They are expecting development along the stretch.

One other thing people who live along Short Marche Road showed up with protest signs. They want that road to remain open, but plans right now are to limit access.

