Maverick City Music coming to Walmart AMP this summer this July

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $36 to $100.50 plus applicable fees.

ROGERS, Ark. — American Contemporary Worship Collective, Maverick City Music is coming to the Walmart AMP this summer.

TRIBL Records Platinum®-selling Maverick City Music is bringing its Kingdom Tour with Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds as part of their Cox Concert Series to the AMP on Wednesday, July 13.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $36 to $100.50 plus applicable fees.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the music will start at 6:46 p.m. You can purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600 or online. You can also purchase tickets in person at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can add Fast Track to your order for early access to the venue and lawn chairs for an additional $10. The ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail. The add-on tickets do not give holders access to the venue without a show ticket. For more information on ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP click here.

Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be received through the delivery method selected when the order was placed within 30 days before the show.

Maverick City Music says it's a multi-racial, multi-cultural, genre-bending collective that brings hope to all regardless of race, gender preference, and faith. Maverick City Music has appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The REAL,” “Nick Cannon Show” and more.

Some of its breakout artists include Chandler Moore, Brandon Lake, Naomi Raine, Chris Brown, Dante Bowe, Lizzie Morgan, MJ George, Joe L Barnes, and Aaron Moses.

In 2021, Maverick City Music has earned the following awards:

Top Gospel Album at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Two GMA Dove Awards (New Artist of the Year & Worship Album of the Year)

New Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year at the 2021 Stellar Awards

Top ten on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums Chart in 2019