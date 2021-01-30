Mayflower apartment fire leaves several families homeless

The Mayflower Fire Department says 16 apartments were impacted by the fire on Thursday night, but no one was injured in the fire.

MAYFLOWER, Arkansas — Several families are without a home after the apartment complex they were living in was burned beyond repair in a fire.

It was around 6:15 Thursday night when one of the buildings in the Queens Manor Apartments in Mayflower caught fire.

Dwight Littlefield wasn't at home when the fire started, but came back as soon as he found out.

"I got a call that my apartment complex was on fire," said Littlefield. "I came down here and it was blazing in flames and pretty much, they was hardly letting people into their homes to grab whatever they could."

Another resident, Megan Mejia said she had just gone into her apartment when she got a knock on the door -- someone warning her of the danger.

"I came out here and I looked and it was just -- all I had seen at that time was just an orange glow coming out and the door was open. It didn't take but just a couple minutes before flames were shooting out," said Mejia.

The fire started in the top corner apartment, then quickly spread to the other side of the building.

Residents tell THV11 it was a grease fire that got out of control. The Mayflower Fire Department is waiting to finish the investigation before officially naming a cause.

The Red Cross and New Life Church helped victims find temporary living arrangements.