GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - According to Arkansas State Police, a structure fire has broken out at McClain's Custom Cabinet shop in Hot Springs.

Officers and firefighters have shut down Highway 70 by Airport Road in both directions, in order to put out the fire.

Family of McClain's Custom Cabinet shop said the building appears to be a total loss.

The highway 70 West fire chief said one firefighter was transported to the hospital with a heat related injury. Several others are being treated at the scene, but all are expected to be ok.

McCleans Cabinet Shop in Hot Springs is on fire, owner’s family tells me. 70 is shut down by officers and firefighters. Working to find out if flames spread to salon next door. pic.twitter.com/XpPjLnYRc2 — Martha Myrick (@MarthaMyrick) August 30, 2018

Crews battling fire at McClain’s Custom Cabinets on Airport Road in Hot Springs. EB traffic on 70 being diverted. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/mKX4kJ66nP — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) August 30, 2018

More on this story as it develops.

