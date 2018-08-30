GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - According to Arkansas State Police, a structure fire has broken out at McClain's Custom Cabinet shop in Hot Springs.
Officers and firefighters have shut down Highway 70 by Airport Road in both directions, in order to put out the fire.
Family of McClain's Custom Cabinet shop said the building appears to be a total loss.
The highway 70 West fire chief said one firefighter was transported to the hospital with a heat related injury. Several others are being treated at the scene, but all are expected to be ok.
More on this story as it develops.
© 2018 KTHV