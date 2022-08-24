A spokesperson for McDonald's said the children in the video are not employees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers spoke out Wednesday after witnessing kids behind the counter at a Louisville McDonald's restaurant.

Nathan Pitts and his girlfriend, Annette Cardwell, said they go to the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard often. However, they said Sunday night was their first time seeing underage kids inside.

"It was a school night, they should've been in bed," Cardwell said.

Cardwell and Pitts said two children were taking and making orders at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Cardwell said they looked as young as 10 years old. The couple added that they were so disgusted by what they saw, they immediately asked for their money back.

"Those kids shouldn't have been behind that counter at all," Cardwell said.

WHAS11 visited the McDonald's Wednesday. The general manager said the owner told her she can't comment on this situation.

A McDonald's spokesperson sent this statement:

We are aware of the incident and can confirm that the minors shown in the video are not employees of the restaurant; they are children of some of our employees. While we are proud to employ many parents and caregivers and understand that sometimes kids may visit a parent's workplace, minors who are not employees are not permitted behind the counter. We have taken action to ensure that all of our employees are reminded of our policies regarding visitors.

As for Pitts and Cardwell, they said the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard officially lost two loyal customers.

"I'm not coming back here," Pitts said.

