Little Rock body shop says repairs could take awhile after winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As winter weather moves out of central Arkansas, many are looking for a mechanic to get repairs on their vehicle.

There may be some issues though, according to Dee Coleman, owner of Coleman & Son Automotive.

"We know that people will venture out into these dangerous territories," he said. "We do anticipate an influx of phone calls during this time."

Thankfully, this storm may have caused less issues than expected – many people stayed home. Coleman said that was smart, as most of the time, driving in winter weather isn't worth it.

"Stay at home, don't get out if you don't have to," he said. "The cost of repairs that are going to be needed on your vehicle will exceed the amount of need of whatever you're going to get."

But let's say you did go out during the storm, and your car is damaged – what should you do?

"You want to pay attention to noise and also vibrations during this weather. Your car will tell you what's going on with it if it has a problem," Coleman said. "Just listen to it, if it doesn't sound right be sure to get it checked out at your local car shop."

Before you take your car in though, there's some things to keep in mind. Supply chain issues haven't spared Coleman or any shop.

"Can I get the parts? That's the biggest thing," he said. "We've been telling this since pre-storm, can we get the parts in time to get this vehicle back on the road."

So as roads around central Arkansas start to melt, Coleman said have some patience. They'll get you back on the road, it just might take a little longer.