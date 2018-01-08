LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission is now in the process of scoring applications for dispensaries.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration says the commission currently expects to issue licenses in November if it can complete the scoring process by October.

Previously, the commission licenses five cultivators, who plan to supply dispensaries. In turn, dispensaries would sell the drug to approved patients.

The commission anticipates issuing 32 dispensary licenses, with a maximum of four licenses in each of the eight geographic zones identified by the commission.

