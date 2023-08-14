First public meeting held for Little Rock mayor's sales tax proposal

While Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is hoping to get his proposed sales tax increase on the ballot for November— some are saying it could be rushed.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — For the first time, we heard from the people of Little Rock about Mayor Frank Scott Jr's sales tax increase proposal.

While the mayor hopes to get this sales tax proposal on the ballot for November, some have been saying that it could be rushed.

This was the first meeting Mayor Scott scheduled so that the public could hear how the sales tax could help them. It was also the first time people could ask questions to the top city leaders.

Mayor Scott was not at the meeting, and we were told he had a prior meeting scheduled.

"And now you're asking for a sales tax. You have to ask why," said one man at the meeting.

Another man added, "I was wondering if it might be possible if we could add a 5th "P" for public transit."

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has proposed a one-cent sales tax increase that would focus on capital projects, which is what he calls the four "P's"—Parks and Recreation, Public Safety, Public Infrastructure, and Port/Economic Development.

If the tax passes, this could generate $60 million dollars a year for the city.

"I would gladly give you two cents on every dollar if you gave 100% to law enforcement," said a man at the meeting.

Chief of Police Heath Helton answered questions about how the tax money would be spent with the LRPD.

He said most of it would go towards improving technology, new vehicles, and the real-time crime center.

"There's no doubt that public safety is the #1 priority for the city and the #1 priority for me," said Chief Helton.

This meeting was held off Reservoir Road in Director Capi Peck's ward. She's had some hesitation about voting on a tax increase right now.

"I think this is exactly what we've been hearing. They feel like this is so quick," said Director Peck.

She said the feedback has given her more reassurance the tax should be voted on next year.

This sales tax proposal is not on the ballot yet.