MEMS working to keep Arkansans safe during Christmas

It's Christmas Day, but for first responders it's just another Saturday. But for those at MEMS, they say it's just a part of the job.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Christmas Day means something a little bit different at the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS).

What normally feels like a holiday for most, feels like just another Saturday for the workers at MEMS.

"Christmas is whenever you're off now. Thanksgiving is whenever you're off now," Pete Pitre, a captain at MEMS, said. "I've worked a lot of holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, you name it."

Pitre is staying busy, just like everyone else. It may be a holiday, but emergencies don't stop.

"Call volumes are up. Very busy. Today's actually been a busy day," he said. "We've had an increased call volume today, so yeah, it's been busier."

He's a part of the MEMS feeding staff who's working during the holiday, and he's not alone.

Plenty of first responders around the state are working to keep Arkansans safe.

"Pretty much every year. Every year, multiple times throughout the year," Rodney Johnson, an EMT lead at MEMS, said.

Being at work on the holiday is normal for him.

Unfortunately, there's another aspect that's been normalized for him as well – treating COVID patients.

"You go about it and try and take a little extra precautions, doing the same day to day things," Johnson said.

The trend is the same for everyone throughout MEMS, COVID has changed their work flow and Christmas for all.

"It's not only affecting us but our families at home," Brent Clay, communications shift supervisor, said. "We just embrace it because this is our line of work that we chose and it's just part of our everyday lives that we've become accustomed to."

Although times may feel a little different, you can't change what the day means. Even if it doesn't feel like it, the holiday symbolizes a time for gathering with family, both blood-related and chosen.

"I've worked here 30-years, this is my family," Pitre said. "Extended family. My kids are grown, so it's just an extended family."

So this Christmas, there's a gift we can give MEMS and all other medical providers in Arkansas.

They said getting vaccinated and staying safe is all that they ask for.