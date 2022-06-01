National Men's Health Month: 10 things you should check for

Celebrated each year in June, Men’s Health Month brings awareness to the health issues all men face.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hosted by Men's Health Network since 1992, Men's Health Month is dedicated to enriching men's health and wellness through a broad spectrum of national screening and educational campaigns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men die five years earlier than women and die at higher rates from three leading causes of death: heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries.

Here is a list of things that you should check for:

HEART HEALTH - Heart disease remains the #1 threat to men's health.

GETTING CHECKED REGULARLY - Early detection and screening is important. The lifetime risk of developing prostate cancer is in 1 in 8 men.

CHECK YOURSELF - A monthly self-exam may just save a young man's life!

CHECKING FOR RED FLAGS - Erectile dysfunction in young men may be the first warning sign for cardiovascular (heart) disease.

WORKOUT - Exercising 30 minutes a day, 5x a week will help maintain a healthy body weight and lead to better mood, improved, and heart health.

HYDRATE - 8 glasses of water a day may keep kidney stones away.

URINARY SYMPTOMS - Frequency, urgency, waking up at night, or a weak stream are signs of an enlarged prostate. Prostate cancer tends not to have symptoms.

EAT WELL - Add 1 fruit and vegetable to each meal for clean, healthy eating.

To improve men's health, it's important to raise awareness about preventive screenings and regular health care for men of all ages.