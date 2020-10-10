Where to get mental health help in Arkansas

In honor of World Mental Health Day, we want to share ways to get help if you need it.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This has been a year like no other, and it has put a lot of stress on all of us.

COVID-19 has disrupted all our lives creating a lot of space for negative feelings like anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

On top of that, some aren't getting the help they need.

"People are afraid to acknowledge that this is weighing on them or they don't know how to talk about it without feeling guilty," said Marci Manley with Arkansas Department for Human Services.

According to the World Health Organization, depression affects more than 264-million people worldwide, and at its worst, depression can lead to suicide.

Close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, with hundreds of them here in Arkansas.

The WHO stressed it is completely normal to feel sad, stressed, or even angry during this pandemic.

It suggested things like making sure you're getting plenty of sleep, staying in touch with loved ones, and talking to a mental health professional if you feel overwhelmed.

There are several resources here in Arkansas to help you get in touch with someone to talk to or a doctor.

Department of Human Services has the Promoting Positive Emotions website and Crisis Support Line that's 24/7.

The support line will get you in touch with someone who will listen and talk about what next steps you can take. The number is 1-833-993-2382.

DHS also has a mental health and abuse phone number to call if you want to get set up with a doctor. You do not need to have insurance for this. That number is 1-844-763-0198.

UAMS also offers AR Connect for immediate assistance and possible treatment options at 1-800-482-9921.

All of these are confidential.