Mexico sends 101 firefighters to help in California

Firefighters from the Comisión Nacional Forestal, or CONAFOR, arrived in California

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexico sent 101 firefighters to the United States to help battle wildfires in California. The country's Environment Department said Wednesday that five teams of 20 qualified, equipped firefighters from Mexico's national forestry commission will work with the U.S. Forest Service.

They will be sent first to work in California's Sequoia National Park. The park is threatened by the SQF Complex of fires ignited by lightning in the Sequoia National Forest.

The department said Mexico can spare the crews because in 31 of Mexico's 32 states there are no active wildfires. The summer and early fall are rainy season in most of Mexico.