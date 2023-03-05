Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect arrested after hours-long manhunt, police say

People were originally asked to avoid Midtown in the area of West Peachtree Street between 12th Street and 13th Street where the shooting scene unfolded.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of injuring four people and killing one in a mass shooting inside a medical building in Midtown Atlanta is custody after an hours-long manhunt, Atlanta Police confirmed.

Deion Patterson, 24, was taken into custody by authorities Wednesday evening after he allegedly opened fire inside the 11th floor waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown just after 12 p.m.

In an evening update, police said the search for Patterson had been refocused to Cobb County after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and drove outside the perimeter.

The search intensified for Patterson in the area of Cobb County around Truist Park and the Cobb Galleria Centre just before 4 p.m. The last visual confirmation of Patterson was confirmed to be at 12:30 p.m. in Cobb County on a Georgia Department of Transportation camera near Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court.

The vehicle he allegedly carjacked was dumped in a parking deck near The Battery and Truist Park and was later found by police. Cobb County Police was tipped off about his whereabouts around 2:30 p.m., hence the two-hour difference which hindered law enforcement's search.

All five people shot inside were women, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The victim was 39 years old, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The other injured victims were a 71-year-old, 56-year-old, 39-year-old and 25-year-old. Grady Hospital officials said three of the victims are in critical condition while another was still in the emergency department.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports the suspect originally arrived at Northside Hospital with his mother. His mother was not injured, according to APD. It's not yet clear why he might have arrived with his mother.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to 11Alive News that Patterson served within the military branch from July 2018 to January 2023. According to the Coast Guard, Patterson last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023.