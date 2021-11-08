x
Military plane makes emergency landing at NWA airport due to fire on board

A C-130 military plane landed at the airport around 2:30 p.m. due to a fire on board.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — A military airplane with two pilots on board made an emergency landing at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) Monday, Nov. 8, afternoon.

According to Alex English with XNA, a C-130 military plane landed at the airport around 2:30 p.m. due to a fire on board.

There were no passengers or crew on the plane besides the two pilots. No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 4:15 p.m., the plane was off of the runway and all fire vehicles returned to their bays. 

This is causing departure and arrival flights to be delayed. 

Credit: KFSM

It's not known at this time what caused the fire.

