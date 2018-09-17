NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A state cemetery that honors our hometown heroes is expanding in a big way. It will cost millions of dollars, and we learned today that the federal government plans to pay for it.

The Arkansas Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock has been awarded a $5.7 million dollar grant. Assistant Director of the Cemetery William Wussick said they first plan to expand the committal shelter.

"We do not have a real easy access to the committal shelter during services so when we go to transfer the remains to the burial, we're having to ask the families to allow us to get through," Wussick said.

The grant will also pay for new roads, storage rooms, landscaping and thousands of new concrete memorials.

