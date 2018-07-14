JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) – It’s a topic we hear about too often, PTSD and suicide among military personnel.

Gunny Wesley Roy Brady, Jr. is making his way through Jacksonville, Arkansas for the “Walk Across American for Combat Wounded Veterans.”

His goal is to raise awareness for PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and the suicide rate. “We’re dealing with 22 a day. Alright? We need to get out and talk to each other,” Brady told us.

He said veterans need to talk to veterans, to understand each other. Civilians can also talk to veterans.

“They have a family member somewhere, where they can say, ‘Hey, let’s talk about your problems.’ We’re stubborn as military people. I’m very stubborn. But sometimes you’ve got to sit down with somebody that understands you and put your problems on the table. Because taking your life is not the way out. Life is so much better,” said Brady.

So, his goal is to raise awareness from town to town to say, “Hey, this is a problem. Take care of our veterans when they come home and anything they need.’

On the Combat Wounded Veterans website, in his bio, Brady said he’s doing this, “Because it needs to be done. Do your homework, its personal this time. It’s called the Major Walk in honor of my brother, Major Brady. Due to the fact that my brother, and a Marine brother of mine, took their own lives, I’m walking to raise awareness of the things our service members face when they come back home. Some come home with visible wounds, and some come home looking fine…but things like Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress aren’t visible. TBI and PTS can wreak havoc on the mental state of our service members, leading to divorce, drug/alcohol addiction, trouble with law enforcement, and suicidal tendencies. I’m walking to spread awareness of these issues to whoever will listen to me. If you saw me walking down the road, with my rucksack and Marine Corps flag waving behind me… and looked me up, then my plan worked. You are here learning about difficulties that wounded service members face.”

He started in San Diego, California on March 4, 2018. He’ll hit North Carolina and finish in New Jersey approximately around September. Good luck, Brady. You are a true inspiration. We support you!

The mission of the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge is to improve the lives of our wounded or injured veterans by assisting them in realizing their newfound potential for the benefit of all. We focus our efforts on education, rehabilitation, research and innovations in field-based assessments/treatment of Orthotics & Prosthetics, Post Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury.

