Multiple people stabbed as pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clash after Million MAGA March

WASHINGTON — Clashes with police, and confrontations between pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters, were seen Saturday after the second Million MAGA March to be put on in D.C. since November's election results.
Four people were stabbed at the intersection of 11th Street and F Street in downtown DC near Black Lives Matter Plaza. All four have been transported to hospitals in the area with critical injuries, according to information from DC Fire and EMS.
It's also been confirmed that two DC Police officers were also injured as law enforcement was tasked to keep large crowds of clashing groups separated.
Per the Metropolitan Police Department, there have been at least 23 arrests related to unrest-related activity, including the following:
- Six Assaults on a Police Officer
- 10 simple assaults
- Four Riotous Acts
- One for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (Taser)
- Two charged in crossing a police line
Both pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters are in the area of Freedom Plaza and Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Both Antifa and Proud Boys have been spotted, according to videos from Eric Thomas on Twitter.
Black Lives Matter banners have been burned and damaged by the Proud Boys, according to Thomas' tweets.
WUSA9 nor the Metropolitan Police Department has been able to confirm which groups are clashing in the streets of DC.
Videos from both our WUSA9 staff and viewers have shown the tense scenes downtown.
Some of the videos showed that DC Police had to separate protesters and engaged directly with demonstrators during the gatherings in Washington.
A Twitter video from WUSA9's Jess Arnold shows smoke projectiles and water being tossed at DC Police officers. Arnold reported two people were detained by DC Police.
A similar video from Eric Thomas also shows DC Police having water and smoke thrown at them, before a clash with what the Tweet labels "ANTIFA."
According to the march's website, around 17,000 supporters said they'd be in attendance for the held Saturday.
By noon on Saturday, WUSA9's Mike Valerio reported crowds at Freedom Plaza, who had gathered in support of Trump's unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election, were sparse, down sharply from the crowds seen last month.
Five people were put in DC Police custody ahead of the second Million MAGA March on Saturday, officials confirmed.
Ahead of this weekend's march, D.C. officials announced several road and street closures along with parking restrictions.
Street Closures
On Saturday, Dec. 12, the following streets will be restricted to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW
- Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW
- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW
- D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW
- C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW
- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW
- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- 15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- 16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- 17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- 9th Street Tunnel