Millions of dollars unclaimed in Arkansas

Experts say your tax refund might be smaller this year, but according to the state auditor, there are millions of dollars unclaimed for Arkansans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's tax season and there's a lot of money unclaimed in Arkansas.

“We have some $440 million that belongs to Arkansans,” Arkansas State Auditor Dennis Milligan said.

Tax season started on Jan. 23 and runs through April 18. However, Milligan said securing unclaimed money is a year-round opportunity.

“Since I came in January, we've returned some $4.6 million to Arkansans," Milligan said. "We've got a lot more to get back to."



You might be unsure if there's any money that belongs to you, but that's why it's important to check online.



“From safety deposit boxes, from closed bank accounts, a number of different issues that come up that people's money, or property,” Milligan said.



The money comes from different places across the state including the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office.

“If you've overpaid your taxes, obviously, we issue a refund and if those checks are not cashed, or if you've moved, those get returned to us [and] we send those to the auditor's office to be part of the great treasure hunt," Chief Deputy of the Treasurer’s Office Bentley Hovis said.



Hovis said unclaimed money after three years goes right to their office.

“$95,554 for 2022 so that's actually quite a bit of money,” Hovis said. “Again, we put that back in county general to be dispersed.”



While there's not really a deadline to claim your money the state auditor’s office encouraged everyone to take a look now.



“There are companies that have money due back to them there are cities that have money due back to them, there are counties that have money,” Milligan said.