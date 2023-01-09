"Mini Main" library now open as CALS downtown undergoes extensive renovations

If you're planning a trip to the main library in Downtown Little Rock you may be met with a surprise. The library has temporarily relocated, here's what to know.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Library system started as the Little Rock Public Library well over 100 years ago according to CALS., and their main building has been in the River Market area on Rock Street since 1998,

For the next 14 months, though, their doors will be closed.

“It’s just time for some pretty extensive renovations,” said Stewart Fuel, CALS Public Relations Specialist.

Fuel explained that the reason behind the changes is to provide more options and resources for people who come to the library.

“We need to do some renovations to make room for more technology,” said Fuel. “We want kids to be able to come in and record podcasts, we want to be able to have a teaching kitchen.”

Renovations to bring these things to life will start soon but, in the meantime, people will still have a place to go— which is “Mini Main.”

“[It has] pretty much everything you could do at the main library previously; you'll be able to do at what we're calling mini main on the first floor of Roberts Library,” said Fuel.

He added that the Roberts Library building was renovated about 10 years ago and helps give an idea of what’s to come for the main building.

“It's a great space. It's a beautiful building, both outside and inside. It's won architectural awards,” Fuel described.

He also said there's more for people to explore if they've never been to this location.

“It houses the butler center where you can do historical research and there's all kinds of special collection. All kinds of Arkansas history and genealogy experts are up there,” said Fuel.