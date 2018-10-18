The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled on two ballot issues just four days before early voting opens for the midterm elections.

The court ruled that Issue 1 remain off the ballot. The ballot measure would have limited the amount awarded in lawsuits for personal injury, property damage or wrongful death.

Justices also ruled that the minimum wage increase remain on the ballot, which would raise the minimum wage in Arkansas to $11 an hour by 2021.

