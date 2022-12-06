Miracle League of Arkansas holds burger competition

The Miracle League of Arkansas held a burger competition in Little Rock on Sunday with hopes of raising money for children and adults with disabilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Miracle League Burger Competition was held in the Heights neighborhood in Little Rock on Sunday.

It was a very fun-filled summer block party full of burger-eating, beer-sipping and plenty of fun activities for kids. Of course the burger competition was the main event.

The competition was open to food enthusiasts of all kids, including home cooks as well as professional chefs. They all took to the grills in hopes of 'hitting it out of the park' with the best burger in the competition.

Guests in attendance were able to try competitors burgers and vote for the People’s Choice Award. All of the proceeds collected from the event will be going to The Miracle League of Arkansas

The goal of the Miracle League is to empower children and adults that have intellectual or physical disabilities, and help them be part of the team, all while playing America's favorite pastime.