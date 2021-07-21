Miss Selma's School in Little Rock closing after 65 years

After 65 years, Miss Selma’s School announced the elementary school will be closing in a statement on Wednesday, July 21.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After 65 years, Miss Selma’s School announced the elementary school will be closing in a statement on Wednesday, July 21.

"We will not open next month for the 2021 – 2022 school year, as we had hoped and planned," the statement read.

Miss Selma's School referenced "heartbreaking events of last year" that have caused the school to close before the beginning of the new school year.

"We are in the process of making arrangements to issue full refunds to all families for the upcoming school year," the school said.

"We are deeply sorry to have to take this step. It has been our deepest joy and highest honor to teach your children over the years, and we thank you for that opportunity. Please tell your children how much we will miss them and how much we love them."