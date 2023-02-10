Police searching for missing Conway teen

The Conway Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on October 1.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Paris Elycia Poindexter was last seen near Salem Park Apartments at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

She is described as being 5'3" in height and weighing about 132 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

She is also believed to be wearing black pants with white pinstripes, a black Metallica t-shirt, black shorts, and a black beanie hat. She also has a piercing on her right eyebrow.

Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6120.