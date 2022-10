Police say the missing child has been found safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) began searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 9.

She was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to police.

Police say she has since been found safe.

