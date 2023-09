The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old teen.

14-year-old Kavin Bizzell was last seen in Little Rock.

He is described as being about 5'2" in height and weighing 130 pounds with dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to reach out to Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.