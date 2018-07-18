LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Investigators found a missing woman's vehicle at a hotel in Lake Village, where her husband reportedly committed suicide, MonticelloLive reports.

After tracking down Wanda Gill's car to a hotel in Lake Village, Sheriff David White entered a hotel room with Joe Gill and his son, Wanda's stepson, inside. After asking the adult son about Joe's whereabouts, he pointed to the bathroom. Sheriff White said he then heard a single gunshot from the bathroom. Joe Gill was later pronounced dead after he shot himself with a handgun.

"He answered a lot of questions when he took his own life," Sheriff White told MonticelloLive. "The only question he didn’t answer is where Wanda Gill could be found.”

Gill's son was taken in for questioning but was released.

Here is the timeline of Wanda Gill's disappearance as detailed by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office:

On May 23, 2018, Sheriff White received a call from the owner of a local business in Mount Ida that said Wanda Gill had not shown up for work and that when she called Gill's husband, he said she was not physically able to work there anymore, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Then, Sheriff White went to a local campground and spoke with the owners where Wanda Gill and Joe Gill were renting a campsite. A person at a neighboring campsite that said he had not seen the small white SUV that Wanda Gill drove for a while.

A few days later, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from the neighbor saying Joe Gill was at the campsite. Sheriff White went to the campsite and spoke to Joe Gill.

Gill said Wanda left after an argument. The Sheriff looked around Gill's truck, the campsite and woods behind and saw no evidence of a struggle or foul play. Gill was told to contact the sheriff's office if he spoke with his wife.

On July 6, the Sheriff tracked down a relative reached out to them on Facebook. The relative called and said she had not heard from Wanda in several months. The relative filled out an affidavit and the sheriff's office declared Wanda Gill a missing person.

On July 12, Sheriff White was told that Wanda Gill's vehicle was parked behind a house in Arkansas City. The following day, the sheriff talked to the landowner. He said the car was parked behind his shop and that Joe Gill and his son parked it behind there earlier this week. When officers arrived at the shop, the vehicle was gone.

On July 13, Wanda Gill's vehicle was located at a motel in Lake Village, Arkansas where the vehicle was seized. Wanda Gill has still not been found.

Several agencies across the state have assisted in the case including Desha County Sheriff's Office, Chicot County Sheriff's Office, Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Lake Village Police Department, Monticello Police Department, 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, 18th West Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Arkansas State Police.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Wanda Gill, if anyone has had contact with Wanda Gill, or if anyone remembers seeing Wanda Gill's 2011 White Toyota RAV 4 prior to July 13, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 870-867-3151.

