Search for missing person underway after kayaks capsized on Lake DeSoto

According to the Hot Springs Village Police Department, one person is missing after two kayaks were capsized on Lake DeSoto on Sunday.

Police said that officers were dispatched to the north shore and found two people helping a woman whose kayak capsized.

Once there, police learned that the man she was with was missing after the accident.

Hot Springs Village police along with Arkansas Game and Fish, Garland County Sheriff's Office, and the Piney and Jerseyville fire departments helped in the initial search.

The search for the missing person is still ongoing.

Police have not released a description.