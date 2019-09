GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — UPDATE - Jayden Newcomb has been found safe.

According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a 12-year-old boy is missing.

Jayden Newcomb was last seen at approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Alvie Lane in Garland County.

Newcomb is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds, he has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Department at 501-622-3660