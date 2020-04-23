BAXTER COUNTY, Ark — The Arkansas State Police has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Advisory for Bailee Ann Anderson-Newby, who has been missing since she left home to walk to a Valero at 11 a.m. yesterday morning wearing a black and pink romper jumpsuit.

Bailee is 13 years old and described as having long blonde hair with blue ends, being 5'2" and weighing 115 pounds.

She was last seen in the area of Cannie Baker Road walking with a backpack between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

If you have any information on Bailee Ann's whereabouts please contact (870) 210-0200.