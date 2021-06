The Pine Bluff Police Department have found a missing 13-year-old with autism.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department has found a missing 13-year-old with autism.

The child was reported missing Wednesday morning, June 30 at around 6:40 a.m. from 2311 Oakwood Road in Pine Bluff.

Police say their mother’s 2012 White GMC Terrain is still missing. The vehicle should be displaying Arkansas license 282ZTS.