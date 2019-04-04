WESTVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — 14-year-old Elizabeth Fisher has been found and is being reunited with her family.

ORIGINAL-- A 14-year-old girl from Westville, Oklahoma, is missing and reportedly endangered, according to police.

An alert was issued Wednesday, April 3 for Elizabeth "Lizzie" Fisher, who was last seen about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Westville.

Surveillance footage shows Elizabeth with a male subject at a cinema in Siloam Springs and a gas station in Decatur. Reports indicate that Elizabeth is autistic.

