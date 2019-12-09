GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies in Garland County are asking for the public's help in searching for missing 14-year-old Madison Reid.

Police say she never came home from school. She was last seen by her mother in the area of Owl Creek Cutoff in Garland County just before school on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Reid was last known to be wearing black leggings and unknown shirt color. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Reid has brown eyes, brown hair and has a small letter 'I' tattooed on left wrist.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Department at 501-622-3660.