JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Aleah Williams, 14, ran away from home on Sept. 29 and is suspected to be in the Hot Springs or Little Rock areas.

Williams may be wearing jeans with holes in them with black leggings underneath, along with a long-sleeve black t-shirt and black shoes.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 982-3191.

