15-year-old girl missing from Gassville, last seen on Oct. 1

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, a juvenile was reported missing by the Gassville Police Department.
Haley Shell, 15, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 1 in Gassville, AR. She is currently missing from Arrowhead Drive.
She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She is fair skinned with freckles and has a cut on her lower right arm that is scabbed over.
Anyone having information about the whereabouts of HALEY SHELL or her disappearance is asked to contact the Gassville Police Department at 870-425-2361.