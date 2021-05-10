15-year-old girl missing from Gassville, last seen on Oct. 1

Haley Shell, 15, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 1 in Gassville, AR. She is currently missing from Arrowhead Drive.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, a juvenile was reported missing by the Gassville Police Department.

She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She is fair skinned with freckles and has a cut on her lower right arm that is scabbed over.