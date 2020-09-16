17-year-old girl missing from Saline County, believed to be in East End or Little Rock areas

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Alexia Nikole Dees.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Alexia Nikole Dees.

Dees is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

She was last seen at her home on Thursday, Sept. 10 around 10 p.m. and was wearing a black "Champion brand" hoodie.

She had long, brown hair, however her mother believes she may have cut and dyed it either maroon or purple. Dees also has a nose piercing.

It is believed that Dees may be in the East End or Little Rock areas and in the company of her boyfriend 17-year-old Avrum "Mark" Batt, or a Hispanic female named Carmen (LNU).

Deputies say they may be driving an older Gold Nissan Altima or Maxima with a discolored left front fender.